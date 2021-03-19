Nick Saban offered up some positive news on Alabama’s first day of spring camp Friday, providing an encouraging update on injured running back Trey Sanders.

“Trey Sanders is actually doing some work,” Saban said, “He does some individual work. He’s making really good progress. He can dry-land run now. He’s not 100 percent, but he’s getting there and we’re very happy with the progress.”

Sanders is coming off his second straight season-ending injury after he was involved in a car accident back home in Florida last November. Saban described the incident last season, revealing that Sanders was a passenger in a car when it was T-boned while pulling out of an intersection. The five-star back had to be life-flighted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later underwent surgery on his hip which ended his redshirt freshman season with the Tide.

The season-ending setback was Sanders' latest bit of misfortune as he also missed the entirety of his first season on campus after breaking his foot in fall camp of 2019.

“He’s had a tough row to hoe, and he’s had a great attitude about it,” Saban said. "He worked hard, and we’re really pleased.”

Earlier this month, Sanders was shown running on an anti-gravity treadmill in a video posted by Alabama director of football rehabilitation Jeremy Gsell. Before the accident last season, Sanders was carving out a role as Alabama’s No. 3 back, averaging 4.47 yards per carry while rushing for 134 yards over four games. The 6-foot, 214-pound back joined the Tide as the No. 3 player overall and top player at his position in the 2019 class.

Along with Sanders, Saban also provided a list of players who will be limited this spring, including defensive back Malachi Moore, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, receiver John Metchie III and offensive linemen Pierce Quick and Emil Ekiyor Jr. Saban did not reveal each player’s respective injuries.

“They’re not really expected to participate a whole lot in spring practice from previous injuries that they had, things that needed to be fixed probably from the season,” Saban said. “In some cases, guys couldn’t finish the season, so we wanted to focus on getting the guys well.

“A lot of these guys have played a lot of good football around here, and they really don’t have anything to prove here in the spring. So it’s better for us if we can give more reps to someone else and let them develop.”

Friday, Alabama held the first of 15 spring practices concluding with the annual A-Day game on April 17.