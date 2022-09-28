TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The status of a few Alabama players is still up in the air heading into the team’s first SEC road trip this weekend. During his Wednesday press conference, Nick Saban provided injury updates on safety Jordan Battle, defensive lineman Byron Young and wide receiver JoJo Earle, referring to each member of the trio as “day-to-day.”

Battle and Young picked up their injuries during the second half of last weekend's 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt.

Young suffered a sprained ankle late during the third quarter. After being helped to the medical tent, he was taken to Alabama’s locker room on the back of a golf cart. The senior returned to the sideline later in the game without a uniform on and was using crutches with a boot on his injured foot.

Battle appeared to tweak his hamstring during the fourth quarter. He limped off the field under his own power but did not return after making a stop in the medical tent.

“Both guys practiced some today,” Saban said. “Hopefully, they’ll both be ready for the game, but it’s day-to-day. When you have these kind of injuries, it’s always how they feel the next day, so we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Earle has yet to make his season debut since suffering a Jones fracture during preseason camp. Last month, Saban stated the sophomore receiver could return as early as this weekend’s game against Arkansas. Earle was dressed out and took part in pregame drills before last weekend’s game against Vanderbilt.

“He’s practiced this week, but again it’s day-to-day with these guys that are coming off injuries,” Saban said. “It’s not always about what they were able to do today, but how does it affect tomorrow. We’re gonna see where he is on a day-to-day basis and have to make a decision about that tomorrow.”

Saban did not provide further updates on injured receivers Tyler Harrell (foot) and Aaron Anderson (knee). Both wideouts were dressed out and participated in pregame drills last week but have yet to make their Alabama debuts. Harrell, a redshirt senior, transferred from Louisville in April. Anderson, a five-star freshman, is the No. 3 overall player in this year's recruiting class.

No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will continue conference play at Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.