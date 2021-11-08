Nick Saban provides another injury report on two Alabama players

Alabama picked up a few knocks during Saturday’s victory over LSU. However, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t feel the effects of the slugfest too much moving forward. During his Monday press conference, Nick Saban provided an update on center Darrian Dalcourt (ankle) as well cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (ribs) who both Saturday’s game due to injuries.

Dalcourt left the game with an ankle injury following the opening possession. Monday, Saban said the starting center has a lateral ankle sprain.

“He’s day-to-day right now,” Saban said. “I don't know what his status will be for this game. It just depends on how he progresses through this week."

Armour-Davis exited the game early in the third quarter after taking a hit to the ribs. The starting cornerback had X-rays taken after the game which came back negative.

"He will be OK," Saban said Monday. "He should be able to practice, go through walkthrough today and practice tomorrow."

Following Dalcourt’s injury, Alabama slid Chris Owens to center while inserting sophomore Damieon George Jr. in Ownes place at right tackle. The reworked offensive line struggled to provide holes in the running game on the night as the Tide rushed for just 6 yards on 26 attempts, including sacks.

“I think Darrian going out certainly didn't help the issue any,” Saban said. “Chris got moved in. New right tackle. The right tackle did pretty well in the game actually. Chris hadn't played center for a while. We had a couple of snap issues and a couple of times he probably could have executed things a little better. I think he did a good job relative to the reps that he had.

“We need to be more prepared that if something like that happens, the guy's going to be confident enough — and I think Chris was confident enough — that he can go in there and get the job done and do well. But that's no excuse. We need to be able to execute and everybody's got to be able to do the job.”

Alabama started freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry in place of Josh Jobe against LSU after the junior was unable to practice last week due to a turf toe injury. Jobe ended up playing in the game anyway as he filled in at cornerback following Armour-Davis’ injury.

Jobe finished the game with two tackles and a pass breakup while McKinstry also recorded a stop. The start was the second of the season for McKinstry, who also started the Week 2 game against Mercer. The five-star defender was targeted just once against the Tigers, giving up a 13-yard reception to Jaray Jenkins in the fourth quarter.

“He played OK in the game,” Saban said of McKinstry. “I thought he did a good job. There’s always things that we can improve on. He did a pretty good job of covering in the game. Didn’t make mental errors, was well-prepared, and he didn’t do anything that was costly to us in the game.”

Alabama will host New Mexico State at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.