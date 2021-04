Several stars were missing, and the stadium was limited to 50 percent capacity. Still, football was back in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday as the Crimson Tide held its annual A-Day game.

The White team featuring the first-team offense came away with a 13-10 victory over the Crimson team which included the first-team defense. Saturday marked the 73rd A-Day game. The White team now holds a 43-29-1 advantage in the series.

