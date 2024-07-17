Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer earned his first win as the successor to the legendary Nick Saban when he landed five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. The former two-time Alabama Mr. Football initially decomitted from the Tide following Saban’s retirement but re-upped his pledge after DeBoer and Company successfully pitched to Williams that Tuscaloosa was still the best place for him.

That decision drew immense praise from Saban as he interviewed his successor on SEC Now during Day 3 of SEC Media Days. The former Alabama coach commended Williams for making an informed decision to stay. Saban added that other players who decided to take their talents elsewhere following his retirement may come back to regret that choice.

“I think it’s important to note that guys like Ryan who have had the patience to give you the opportunity to visit with him and come and visit and guys just didn’t bolt without making an evaluation,” Saban said. “I think some of those guys are probably sorry. Because Alabama is a special place and (DeBoer is) going to do a great job there, and I appreciate the Ryan Williams’ of the world that did that.”

During the interview, DeBoer detailed how the new staff managed to keep hold of his services. Key to Williams’ recruitment was a quickly developed relationship with JaMarcus Shephard, who formed a special connection with Williams and has proved to be an extremely strong recruiter for Alabama.

“Right away we got him back for an official visit after seeing him during that contact period in January,” DeBoer said. “JaMarcus Shephard is our receivers coach and I think both of them have connected on another level… All of us really having a chance there early on to connect — I think relationships-wise those guys have a special connection.”

DeBoer added that Williams saw the vision of the player he could become in Alabama’s new offense. Since Williams has come into the fold he's already begun recruiting for Alabama as it builds its 2025 class. He's also become a vital part of establishing the current team's culture under the new coaching regime.

“He’s been instrumental,” DeBoer said. “He’s got name recognition but he’s just got this energy and personality about him that’s contagious and just fun to be around. It’s just brought other guys in; it’s been something that I think the rest of our team has appreciated as well.”

Williams has also started to turn heads on the field. Shephard has previously praised the wideout's maturity, and DeBoer echoed that sentiment Wednesday. That maturity should help Williams see the field early, where he'll be able to show off the blazing speed and elite traits that turned him one of the most coveted prospects from Alabama in recent years.

"He's putting in the extra time, and he’s just a playmaker," DeBoer said. You can already see that just in the little things he’s been able to do with us in the summer. Excited about him as well as some of the other guys that have been brought in. They’re hungry, they see that this is a great moment for them to step up, and they’re getting ready."