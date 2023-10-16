TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Nick Saban isn’t going to sugarcoat Alabama’s problem with sacks.

During his Monday press conference, the head coach was asked a two-part question on whether the Crimson Tide’s 31 allowed sacks are alarming and if the problem could even be fixed at this point in the season.

He wasted no time getting the first part out of the way.

“To the first part of your question, I would say, hell yeah,” Saban said.

While Saban’s response drew a few chuckles from the room, Alabama’s lack of pass protection through seven weeks has been no laughing matter. The Crimson Tide currently ranks last in the SEC and No. 129 out of 133 FBS teams allowing 4.43 sacks per game.

Jalen Milroe was sacked five times over the weekend, marking the sixth straight game Alabama has allowed four or more sacks in a game.

That begs the second part of the question. Can anything be done to help at this point?

“I do think we have guys that are capable,” Saban said. “I think it goes back to that same attention to detail. I mean there’s little things, like in certain protections, I know I have inside help. So why would I get beat outside? … These are not all capability issues. Some of them are things that we could fix.”

The biggest area of concern for Alabama's offensive line comes at the left tackle position where true freshman starter Kadyn Proctor and redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett have both struggled. That duo was responsible for all five of the Crimson Tide's allowed sacks against Arkansas as Proctor gave up two sacks and three total pressures on 18 pass-blocking snaps while Pritchett surrendered three sacks on just 12 pass-blocking opportunities.

Meanwhile, Alabama's most reliable lineman has been right tackle J.C. Latham, who earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors over the weekend. That's led many to question why the Crimson Tide hasn't moved Latham to the left side where he could protect Milroe's blind side. Monday, Saban explained the decision to keep Latham on the right side, calling him a "prototype right tackle" due to the power he provides off the line.

"I guess you always hope that if we move the right tackle to left tackle, that would make everything better," Saban said. "But I guess the question you also have to ask yourself is would that make us any better at right tackle? Or do you just try to attack the solution of trying to get the left tackle to play to the standard that you need him to play, without making multiple changes to the offensive line.

"We can have a debate about that. Nobody really knows the answer to that. But we have made a commitment to try to keep some stability with the guys where they're playing, and get the guys to play left tackle better."

Regardless of how Alabama chooses to line up on the offensive line, it will need to find a few quick fixes for its pass protection this week as it goes up against a Tennessee defense that ranks fourth in the nation averaging four sacks a game. The Volunteers have two of the nation’s top pass-rushers duos in defensive linemen James Pearce Jr. (six sacks) and Tyler Baron (five sacks), both of whom tallied a sack during Tennessee’s win over Texas A&M over the weekend.

No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 in the SEC) will host No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.