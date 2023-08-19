TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Good luck gaining any insight on Alabama’s quarterback competition from Nick Saban. The head coach didn’t even come close to spilling the beans following the Crimson Tide’s second and final preseason scrimmage Saturday.

When asked about how his quarterbacks performed on the day, Saban might as well have read a definition of what the position entails.

“They all got to play,” he began in his assessment. “They all took snaps. They all completed some passes. They all made some throws that weren’t as good as they should’ve been. They all got sacked. That’s what I saw.”

According to sources in attendance at Alabama’s closed scrimmage, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner all took reps with the first-team offense Saturday. As Saban pointed out, each of the starting contenders had their moments while also providing a few throws they would like back.

Perhaps the most interesting news of the day came from a quarterback outside of that group, as sources told Tidelllustrated that Dylan Lonergan also took first-team reps while putting in a solid showing. While stats were not provided from the scrimmage, sources said Lonergan accounted for a few big plays, including an 80-yard touchdown pass that traveled roughly 50 yards through the air.

So does that mean Alabama’s three-man quarterback competition grew by one on Saturday? Not exactly.

“He’s done really well,” Saban said of Lonergan. “He shows great ability, great potential. I think the thing that he needs is experience. Everybody says well, what’s experience? What’s your ability to self-assess? I have better ability to self-assess right now than I did when I was 18. I don’t know about you guys. So how do you learn how to do that? Through experience. You have experiences, you make mistakes, you mess up. You say, ‘Well, I’m not going to do that again.’ And that’s how you learn and progress.”

Lonergan joined Alabama this spring as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback and No. 238 overall recruit in this year’s class. Those rankings would have likely been higher had the dual-sport athlete focused exclusively on football instead of splitting time with baseball, where he was also a highly-rated prospect.

After enrolling early, Lonergan showed off his talent this spring as he completed 8 of 14 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage.

“He’s a talented guy, and certainly a guy that we want to continue to try to develop,” Saban said. “But he’s done a nice job so far in camp.”