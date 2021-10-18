Nick Saban motivated by bruise from postgame rush at Texas A&M

Nick Saban won’t be forgetting the feeling of Texas A&M fans rushing the field following the Aggies’ upset victory over Alabama anytime soon. Monday, the head coach revealed that he still has a bruise on his arm from the postgame pandemonium on Oct. 9, showing his wound to the camera during a Zoom call with reporters.

“I still have a big bruise here on my arm here from what happened after the Texas A&M game,” Saban said looking at the golf-ball-sized bruise on his left forearm. “I can always look at that as a reminder as what it feels like to be in that situation and motivate myself to try to do a better job with our players.”

Saban was escorted off of Texas A&M’s Kyle Field following Alabama’s 41-38 loss to the Aggies. During his way to the locker room, cameras caught a fan colliding with one of the officers leading him off the field. Saban also appeared to trip over something in the crowd. Texas A&M was fined $100,000 by the SEC following games.

The topic of Saban’s bruise was brought up after he was asked about Tennessee fans throwing objects onto the field during last weekend’s game against Ole Miss and whether the conference should do more to protect teams following games.

“I don’t think that’s my question to really answer,” Saban said. “I’ve said this before, we’re in the entertainment business. There’s a lot of people that come to the games. They have a lot of passion and excitement for what they do. Hopefully, as institutions and fans, we’ll always do that in a positive way.”

No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) will host Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.