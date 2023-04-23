TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are multiple ways to look at Saturday's A-Day scrimmage.

Some will look at the 12 sacks, four interceptions and multiple passes dropped and will write off the team before it steps onto the field in August. But Nick Saban was more optimistic in the 2023 rendition of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I look forward to this team," Saban said. "Are there things that we need to do better? No doubt. We’ll focus on those things and look to improve so that they’re not issues for us in the fall.

"I like this team’s toughness. I think they’re physical. They play hard. We don’t have a bunch of guys that are soft or looking for an easy way. They try to please the coaches. They try to play with intensity. I think we have better practice habits than we’ve had in the past."

Saban said the improvement of practice habits is a credit to the offensive line, defensive line and special teams to set that standard. He added that players are actively trying to maintain the team's intensity throughout the spring. One of those players is defensive lineman Tim Smith who won the Dwight Stephenson Award for best lineman after the scrimmage.

"It's a choice just like everything like running to the ball," Smith said when asked how the team characterizes its emphasis on toughness. "I feel like bringing that physicality is a choice as well. Some plays you're like 'Ok I've got that juice' but can you bring that juice in the fourth quarter when you've played 10 plays and they just got a first down. You just gotta keep going, it's just little things like that."

While Saban and Smith have stayed optomistic regarding this year's squad, observant Crimson Tide fans have heard these praises before. In 2022, Saban said he really liked that year's squad but by Novemeber it saw its playoff hopes dashed thanks to losses to LSU and Tennessee.

Regardless Saban mainatined his love for coaching that team which was highlighted by the team's trip to New Orleans where he called the weeks of preperation the most enjoyable he's experienced for a non-playoff bowl game.

Despite the positivity, Saban also recognized that Alabama still had a long way to go to get back to the national championship status maintained for seasons. But Saturday, with all of its miscues and missteps, gives Alabama a starting point as it heads into the summer.

"The way you eliminate that is players are committed to doing what they need to do to play winning football, which means they are committed to what they need to do to help the team be successful, and they don’t ignore the things that are important to winning," Saban said. "They respect those things, they buy into them, they do those things every day to create the kind of habits that will enable us to go out and be the kind of team we’re capable of (being)."