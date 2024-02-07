After his legendary coaching career, Nick Saban is entering into the media landscape.

Wednesday, ESPN announced the former Alabama coach as its newest analyst for College Gameday.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” said Saban. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Saban, 72, will serve primarily on the set of College GameDay and will also contribute to NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. He will join a cast that includes host Rece Davis, as well as fellow analysts, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Lee Corso.

“Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football," ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show."

Saban was a frequent guest on College GameDay and had weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show throughout this past season.