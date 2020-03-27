When Alabama coach Nick Saban sent former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out in relief of Jalen Hurts in the second half of the 2017 national championship game against Georgia, he put the Crimson Tide’s fate largely in the hands of true freshmen. There was left tackle Alex Leatherwood (forced into action when Jonah Williams went down due to injury), running back Najee Harris (team-high 64 rushing yards on only six carries) and, of course, wide receiver DeVonta Smith (the other half of 2nd-and-26). Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban started seven true freshman during the 2019 season. (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports).

That class finished the season with only three total starts. Nine players saw at least 100 snaps on offense or defense, including all four of the guys mentioned above, for a total offensive and defensive snap count of 1,922. “I think the expectation has changed through the years as to how rapidly some freshmen, that have the maturity physically and emotionally to be able to sustatin the season. … can make a contribution to your team,” Saban said when asked about those players during the 2018 SEC Media Days. “My obligation to our team is to play the best players.” Last season’s freshmen class started a total of 59 games, and eight players played at least 100 snaps on offense and defense. As expected, their combined offensive and defensive snap count completely blew past the mark set in 2017. Those eight guys finished with 3,139 snaps.

Six of the eight guys played on defense were injuries, especially in the preseason with regards to first-team linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon, piled up throughout the season. Those injuries forced linebackers Shane Lee and Christian Harris, 742 and 500 snaps respectively, into prominent roles much sooner than Alabama planned. As should be expected, the pair often struggled to meet the high standard set by predecessors. Pro Football Focus gave Lee and Harris grades of 49.1 and 67.9, respectively. While they struggled, fellow freshman DJ Dale seemed to thrive inside at the nose guard position. He recorded 17 tackles, three for loss, and recovered a fumble before suffering a season-ending injury against Mississippi State. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 74.3 The other players to qualify on defense included lineman Byron Young (five starts, 282 snaps), safety Jordan Battle (four starts, 400 snaps) and lineman Justin Eboigbe (two starts, 217 snaps). Only two players qualified on offense. Left guard Evan Neal started all 13 games in 2019. Pro Football Focus graded him out at 70 and 70.1 with regards to Neal’s pass and run blocking, respectively. For comparison, Alabama’s starting five offensive linemen combined to earn average grades of 74.5 and 78.44 with respect to pass and run blocking. The Crimson Tide’s other offensive player to qualify, receiver John Metchie, caught four passes for 23 yards while playing 125 snaps.

Three areas true freshmen could make a difference in 2020?

Quarterback: Mac Jones is the favorite to land the starting job, but Bryce Young (who threw for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior) might have a thing or two to say about that. Safety: Alabama needs two new safeties and no one on the roster has more experience than Battle. Four-star newcomers Brian Branch, Kristian Story and Malachi Moore all figure to be in the mix for playing time, if not the starting job itself, next season. Branch (ranked No. 82 overall) and Story (No. 163) are particularly interesting. Even if neither wins the starting position they could still see just as much or more time on the field than Battle saw last season. Story could also see time on offense as well. While splitting time between safety and quarterback Story managed to find the end zone 175 times to break the Alabama High School Athletics Association record for touchdowns scored in a career. Story said the Alabama coaching staff has told him he can compete to play either quarterback or safety, but why should he have to choose one when he could continue doing both with the wildcat package. Outside linebacker: Another position where Alabama lacks starting experience. Good thing the Crimson Tide signed William Anderson and Chris Braswell, respectively ranked No. 22 and No. 24 overall, in the recent class. Whether they start or not it’s hard to imagine either five star failing to see signifigant playing time.

A closer look at past true freshmen

2019 Name Position Starts Snaps PFF Grade Evan Neal LG 13 723 71.2 Shane Lee LB 13 742 49.1 Christian Harris LB 12 500 67.9 DJ Dale NG 10 349 74.3 Byron Young DL 5 282 61.7 Jordan Battle S 4 400 66.8 Justin Eboigbe DL 2 217 61.7 John Metchie WR 0 125 56.5