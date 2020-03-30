Nick Saban has a plan amid the recent complications caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. While the Alabama head coach isn’t keen on revealing his process to the public, he spoke to The Tuscaloosa News on Monday, providing an update on where things stand with his program.

“Right now, we’re just trying to do as much as we can,” Saban said, according to the report. “One positive was that at least when everything was called off, our players were here so we could put them on an academic program and provide them with a workout program. Those are still the priorities — academics, conditioning and a little bit of football. Starting this week, the SEC is allowing us to start some football work.”

As of Monday, Alabama and other SEC schools are allowed to hold two hours of video conferencing per week where they can install plays, go over film from last year and things of that nature. Only countable coaches can be present in such conferencing sessions, and the meetings are not to include live monitoring of players participating in workouts.

Alabama is still allowed to provide strength and conditioning workouts but is not allowed to observe players when those activities take place. In addition, players are not to be required to take part or provide feedback of such workouts.

According to the report, Saban doesn’t appear to be overly concerned with the current limitations, stating that “it’s affecting everyone else the same way.” The report also states that the head coach was non-committal toward the future of recruiting.

“I’d just say we’re improvising the best we can,” he said. “But our top priorities are still our players’ safety and our players’ education.”

Spring practices are currently suspended until April 15. However, it appears unlikely they will resume any time soon following that date. Earlier this month, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the “window is pretty narrow” for spring football, while Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said “the chances aren’t great.” Saban sounded off on the topic last week during an interview with ESPN, stating “none of us know what’s going to happen after April 15.”

“It’s crazy, unlike anything any of us have ever experienced, and we need to remember that it goes a lot deeper than just football and sports that are impacted,” Saban told ESPN. “Our world has been turned upside down. You just figure out the best way to manage what you can do. There’s nothing else you can do.”