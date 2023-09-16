TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Saban going in for a second helping of his quarterback cake. Following several reports Friday, the head coach commented on his decision to start Tyler Buchner for No. 10 Alabama’s matchup against South Florida.

Buchner will replace Jalen Milroe, who started Alabama’s first two games of the season. While Milroe played the entirety of last week’s loss to Texas, Buchner was able to make his Crimson Tide debut during the season opener against Middle Tennessee State. The Notre Dame transfer completed 3 of 5 passes for 27 yards while running in a touchdown from 9 yards out. Buchner will be the 13th quarterback to start for Alabama under Nick Saban’s

"He's a very bright guy," Saban said of Buchner during his pregame pregame radio interview on Crimson Tide Sports Network. "He's very athletic. He makes good decisions. He makes quick decisions. He gets the ball out of his hand. He's accurate with the ball. Hopefully, we'll be able to have a little more diversity in what we'll do, and he'll offer us the opportunity to be able to execute those things.

"But, again, it's not just about the quarterback. It's about 11 guys on offense doing things the way they need to do it, whether we've got to protect better in pass protection, whether we got to get open better, whether we got to make good decisions at that position and distribute the ball more like a point guard in basketball, or whatever. All those things, I think, are important to playing more efficient and effectively on offense."

During the offseason, Nick Saban compared his quarterback battle to baking a cake, stating that if he took it out of the oven too soon “it’s going to turn to mush.” The head coach also remained adamant that the competition would continue after a starter was named. Earlier this week, Saban said he was monitoring the competition on a week-to-week basis the same way he handles every position.

“If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody’s responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve.”

Through two games, Milroe has completed 60% of his passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also added two touchdowns and 92 yards with his feet.

Buchner announced his transfer to Alabama in late April after spending the last two seasons working under first-year Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Buchner began last season as the Irish’s starting quarterback before suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out 10 games. He was able to return in time to lead Notre Dame to a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, completing 18 of 33 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions while adding 61 yards and two more scores on the ground.