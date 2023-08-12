Nick Saban believes Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe are among "five or six guys" having a really good camp from the defensive line. Speaking to the media following the team’s first preseason scrimmage Saturday, Saban discussed his defensive front, praising some players while stating he's looking for more from others.

"Same old thing, we need more people to be able to go out there and play consistently, the way you need to play to play winning football, because that's probably not enough," Saban said. But [Jaheim Oatis] has had a really really good camp. Justin [Eboigbe] has had a really good camp so far.

"We're trying to bring some of the other guys along to be able to play. Tim [Smith] is a little up and down, he needs to be more consistent. So everybody's got something that they can work on and that's really what we're focused on right now."

Oatis broke into Alabama's first-team defense last year, starting 10 games over 12 appearances while recording 29 tackles, including two for a loss with a sack. Now entering his second season, the 6-foot-5, 328-pound defensive tackle figures to take on an even bigger role in the defense. Last week, Eboigbe praised his sophomore teammate while crediting him on his commitment while shedding 70 pounds over his first seven months in the program last year.

“I think the biggest thing is the weight transformation," Eboigbe said when asked about the difference in Oatis from Year 1 to Year 2. "The commitment towards that and the commitment towards each and every day of trying to get better. That’s each and everyone in that group. Whether you [were] here last year or you just came in the spring — I feel like just each and every day stacking upon days and Jaheim has done that and a countless amount of other guys in that room [have] done so too.”

Eboigbe also seems to be headed in the right direction as he returns to full strength after missing nine games with a season-ending neck injury last year.

“I’m feeling 100%, I’m feeling perfectly healthy," Eboigbe said. "I felt the same way I did in the spring, I’m feeling great. Each and every day is just a great day for me. Just looking forward to practice later on.”

While Saban didn't divulge his list of standouts on the defensive line, Oatis, Eboigbe and Smith are all believed to be Alabama's primary leaders at the position. Redshirt sophomore Damon Payne and redshirt junior Jah-Marian Latham have also been involved heavily in the unit during camp.

Regardless of who steps up, the veteran leadership on this defensive line can certainly go a long way, and it appears that consistency throughout the defensive front is a huge point of interest for Saban. The head coach hammered home that topic not only when talking about the defensive line but also other position groups.

Practice makes perfect, and with nine practices out of 20 completed, there is always room for improvement. After taking Sunday off, Alabama will return to the field for workouts on Monday. The Crimson Tide will hold its second and final preseason scrimmage next weekend as it continues to gear up for its season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2.