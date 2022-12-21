Alabama will likely need to fill some holes in the secondary this offseason. Crimson Tide players have yet to formally announce their NFL Draft decisions, but it's a solid bet that starting defensive backs Brian Branch, Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams will all be headed to the next level.

Eli Ricks and Malachi Moore could add to the notable departures. However, at the very least, Alabama will likely need to replace the back half of its secondary.

Wednesday, Alabama took the first step toward reshaping the unit, signing four defensive backs including top-rated safety Caleb Downs as well as four-star talents Jahlil Hurley, Brayson Hubbard and Tony Mitchell.

Downs, the nation’s No. 7 overall player, is the crown jewel of Alabama’s recruiting class and should compete for a starting role in next year’s defense. The 6-foot, 195-pound defender led his high school to the Georgia Class 7A state title this past season, recording 66 tackles with a sack, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“First of all, he's a great person, a really smart football player,” Nick Saban said when asked about Downs during his Wednesday press conference. “Football means a lot to him. And the guy's a great competitor, loves to compete. … I just think he's the right kind of person. He's got leadership qualities that are hard to come by, and the guy's really got a lot of talent physically to be able to develop into something special. And we're really looking forward to working with him.”

Downs and Hubbard (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) are set to start their Crimson Tide careers at the safety position. Hurley (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) and Mitchell (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) have the potential to line up at multiple spots across the secondary but might also be best suited for the backend.

Alabama has more of an immediate need at safety but could be looking to add depth at cornerback, depending on Ricks’ draft decision. When asked Wednesday, Saban said he was satisfied with his defensive back haul while leaving the door open to add a cornerback in the future.

“A couple of guys I think we'll try at corner. I think all the guys are capable of playing safety or Star,” Saban said of his incoming defensive back class. “I think corner is one of the most difficult positions to find, and that's still something that we're going to continue to look for.”

Alabama is a finalist for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, the younger brother of Eli, who will choose between the Crimson Tide, Florida and LSU on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender is rated as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 19 overall player in this year’s class. Alabama has also been monitoring the transfer portal for options, looking into Harvard cornerback Alex Washington, a Hoover, Ala., native, among others.