Nick Saban gives updates on Will Anderson, two missing starters on defense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a second straight week, Alabama saw a starting linebacker leave the game with an injury as Will Anderson Jr. made his way to the locker room after taking a blow to the knee in the third quarter of Saturday’s 48-14 victory over Mercer. Following the game, Nick Saban provided an update on the sophomore, calling him “questionable” for next week’s game against Florida.

“We’re checking out his knee,” Saban said. "He’s questionable as to what his circumstance will be here for the upcoming week.”

After leaving the field, Anderson made his way to the team’s injury tent. From there, he walked under his own power to the team’s locker room. With Anderson out, freshman Dallas Turner and sophomore Chris Braswell both saw the field more in the second half. The pair of five-stars recorded three stops apiece.

Alabama has already lost one of its starting linebackers indefinitely as Christopher Allen suffered a foot fracture last week against Missouri that will likely end his season.

Alabama was also without both of its starting cornerbacks against Mercer, as Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis sat out the game due to injuries. Saban didn’t reveal the injuries of either player but said that they “should be back.”

“We didn’t think that their injuries were that serious to start with, but they were a little more serious than what we had originally anticipated or thought they would be, and they weren’t able to practice all week,” Saban said. “And I didn’t want to play the guys in the game if they didn’t practice against this offense because it’s a lot of rotation and there’s a lot of things going on.”

Jobe and Armour-Davis were replaced by five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry and junior Marcus Banks who both recorded their first-career interceptions on the afternoon.

After appearing in just four snaps last week, McKinstry finished tied for second on the team with six tackles while also adding a pass deflection to go with his interception.

“I think he did a good job, I really did,” Saban said. “He knew the game plan, he prepared well, he played well in the game.”

Banks recorded four tackles including .5 for a loss to go with his interception.

Alabama (2-0) will travel to Florida (2-0) next Saturday.