Alabama coach Nick Saban provided injury updates on running back Jase McClellan and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, ahead of the Crimson Tide's clash against Michigan in the College Football Playoff. Both of Alabama's stars suffered injuries in its two most recent games.

McClellan re-aggravated a previous injury in his foot during Alabama’s final regular season game against Auburn. He missed the Crimson Tide's SEC Championship game against Georgia and is continuing to recover with 14 days to go before Alabama takes on the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

"He's getting better," Saban said Monday. "I think it's probably still too early to tell. He's getting ready to do dryland running and some things so he'll progress through the rest of the week and we'll see where he lands by the end of the week."

McKinstry suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the SEC Championship game. After the game Saban said McKinstry would be placed in concussion protocol and evaluated by the team's medical staff.

After he was pictured in a padded helmet over the weekend, Saban confirmed Monday that McKinstry has since progressed through concussion protocol and is back with the team.