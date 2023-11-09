Following the victory over LSU last week, Alabama’s defense lost a couple of starters during the game. However, it appears that they might not be taking the field on Saturday in Lexington according to Nick Saban.

Deontae Lawson (ankle) and Jaylen Key (quad) have been listed as questionable by Saban all week long throughout press conferences. The status of the two starting defenders hasn’t changed much, but their chances of playing are more unlikely.

“They haven’t been able to practice much this week,” Saban said on the “Hey Coach!” radio show. “Very questionable for this game. Hopefully we get them back in the near future.”

Key went down early in the first quarter last weekend after defending a pass to LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. The starting defensive back was tended to briefly by the medical staff before walking under his own power to the medical tent in which he never returned to the field.

Lawson was injured in the third quarter, following a juke move by Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels that left the starting linebacker hobbling as he got up. Lawson played just a couple more snaps before making his way to the medical tent, but he never returned to the field afterwards.

Lawson and Key are among the Crimson Tide’s top tacklers on the team. Lawson is second with 52 total tackles and Key follows him in third with 46. With the two starters potentially being sidelined, it may leave a huge hole in the defense.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for other guys to step up on our team,” Saban said later on the show. “[Kentucky] uses a lot of condensed formations that change things a little bit for players. We really try to work hard to make all these looks available to these guys. We have to make sure we can execute and we have to communicate well.”

Following the injuries, Key was replaced by Kristian Story and Lawson with Trezman Marshall. Both Story and Marshall will likely get plenty of opportunities to see the field on Saturday if Key and Lawson do not play.

With the status of the two defenders not seeming to be positive yet, Alabama’s defense might have to be tighten up as the Crimson Tide face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.