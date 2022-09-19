TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's 63-7 win, Nick Saban confirmed on Monday. Saban said Jackson was injured on Brian Branch's 68-yard touchdown return and was seen walking out of Bryant-Denny Stadium in a walking boot.

"I don't think it's significant, but when you have an ankle injury, you gotta go day-to-day and we'll see how he does this week," Saban said.

Jackson got his first start of the season against Texas but was replaced midway through the first quarter for Terrion Arnold. Against ULM, the senior came off the bench playing in just nine total snaps before the injury.

Last season, Jackson totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups in 12 games and was selected as one of the special teams players of the week by the coaching staff for his play at Auburn and against Georgia.

Coming into 2022 with the addition of Eli Ricks, Saban noted that there was going to be competition at cornerback and Jackson, Ricks, Kool-Aide McKinstry and Terrion Arnold would all see playing time early in the season.

I think consistency in performance is really a critical thing at corner," Saban said during fall camp. "I think we need to do it on a more consistent basis and I think they have to look at every opportunity they get in practice as an opportunity to compete and try to get better and one of the things that’s really important when you play corner is they all get beat, so how you play the next play is really, really important."



