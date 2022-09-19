Nick Saban gives an injury update on Khyree Jackson, JoJo Earle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday's 63-7 win, Nick Saban confirmed on Monday. Saban said Jackson was injured on Brian Branch's 68-yard touchdown return and was seen walking out of Bryant-Denny Stadium in a walking boot.
"I don't think it's significant, but when you have an ankle injury, you gotta go day-to-day and we'll see how he does this week," Saban said.
Jackson got his first start of the season against Texas but was replaced midway through the first quarter for Terrion Arnold. Against ULM, the senior came off the bench playing in just nine total snaps before the injury.
Last season, Jackson totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups in 12 games and was selected as one of the special teams players of the week by the coaching staff for his play at Auburn and against Georgia.
Coming into 2022 with the addition of Eli Ricks, Saban noted that there was going to be competition at cornerback and Jackson, Ricks, Kool-Aide McKinstry and Terrion Arnold would all see playing time early in the season.
I think consistency in performance is really a critical thing at corner," Saban said during fall camp. "I think we need to do it on a more consistent basis and I think they have to look at every opportunity they get in practice as an opportunity to compete and try to get better and one of the things that’s really important when you play corner is they all get beat, so how you play the next play is really, really important."
Update on JoJo Earle
On the offensive side of the ball, Saban was asked about JoJo Earle who has not practiced since the beginning of camp because of a Jones fracture in his foot. Saban initially projected Earle to return on Oct. 1, but on Monday he wasn't specific on when the wideout would actually return to the field.
"Hopefully he’s going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week," Saban said. "But that's a medical decision. So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be."
Earle was slotted to be the team's starting punt returner for the Crimson Tide, but on Saturday the team tallied more than 260 yards and a touchdown against the Warhawks.
With October looming closer, Saban was also asked when Earle comes back if there would be changes at that position which Saban reiterated that he was still the team's starter.
"Well JoJo is our starting punt returner and he hadn't been out there yet," Saban said. "He was the punt returner going into the season and did it some last year."