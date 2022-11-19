TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Austin Peay 34-0 on Saturday, Nick Saban gave an injury report with the Iron Bowl now a week away.

The Crimson Tide was missing three starters, Jahmyr Gibbs, Cam Latu and Eli Ricks, heading into the game against the Governors. Then right before halftime, it lost left tackle Tyler Steen. The tackle did not return in the second half.

"He's got a twisted ankle," Saban said postgame. "He'll be day-to-day."

Saban also said Gibbs and Latu should both start practicing this week after suffering twisted ankles of their own.

The absence of Gibbs and Latu didn't alter Alabama's offense as it tallied more than 500 yards of total offense. Gibbs' replacement, Jase McClellan stole the show on Saturday rushing for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

In the five quarters of relief for the injured Gibbs, McClellan tallied 240 rushing yards and two scores.

"I thought Jase McClellan played really well," Saban said. "All in all, we wanted to build on the momentum of how we came back last week and how we played at the end of last week's game. I thought we did a good job of that, but it wasn't perfect."

As for Ricks, Saban noted he has cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the first play from scrimmage against Ole Miss last week.

"I think he will be able to start practicing Monday," Saban said.