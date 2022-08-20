Nick Saban gives an injury report after second scrimmage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After the team's "dress rehearsal," Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared an updated injury report on Saturday.
Khyree Jackson was able to return this week and practice for three straight days prior to Saturday's scrimmage. Saban said that he was able to participate in a majority of the scrimmage after he was held out last week because of a groin injury. Fellow cornerback, Eli Ricks, who has been dealing with a "back injury" this week dressed out for warmups.
"Eli dressed out and went through the warmup, but we held him out because he hadn't really practiced," Saban said. "I think he'll be ready to go on Tuesday."
Despite the injuries to both players, the cornerback position continues to be a contentious battle as Kool-Aid McKinstry continued to work with the first team defense, according to sources. McKinstry has also filled in at punt return with JoJo Earle sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered early in August.
With Earle out, Saban said the team has tried out multiple players at that position including McKinstry and Jahmyr Gibbs.
"Kool-Aid has been the most consistent guy and on the punt return side," Saban said. "We got a couple of guys on the punt return side. We got a couple of other guys making some progress in that area. Kickoff return, we have a lot more guys besides Jahmyr, we got four or five guys that can do kickoff return pretty well.
The lone injury on the offensive side was Seth McLaughlin, who was held out of the scrimmage. Saban said that the redshirt sophomore will "be back shortly." Outside of cornerback, the center position has been another difficult battle as both McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt saw time at that position last season.
"Darrian Dalcourt started all last season," Saban said. "He's had a really good fall camp and Seth McLaughlin, when he played like a starter and we think he is a starter. The competition has been good."