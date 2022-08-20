Nick Saban gives an injury report after second scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After the team's "dress rehearsal," Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared an updated injury report on Saturday.

Khyree Jackson was able to return this week and practice for three straight days prior to Saturday's scrimmage. Saban said that he was able to participate in a majority of the scrimmage after he was held out last week because of a groin injury. Fellow cornerback, Eli Ricks, who has been dealing with a "back injury" this week dressed out for warmups.

"Eli dressed out and went through the warmup, but we held him out because he hadn't really practiced," Saban said. "I think he'll be ready to go on Tuesday."

Despite the injuries to both players, the cornerback position continues to be a contentious battle as Kool-Aid McKinstry continued to work with the first team defense, according to sources. McKinstry has also filled in at punt return with JoJo Earle sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered early in August.

With Earle out, Saban said the team has tried out multiple players at that position including McKinstry and Jahmyr Gibbs.