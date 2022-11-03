It’s hard to turn on the television these days and not see either Nick Saban or Bryce Young on the screen. However, while the head coach and starting quarterback appear in their fair share of commercials, they’ve yet to discuss any tips for their acting careers.

That being said, Saban believes he has a lot to learn from the reigning Heisman trophy winner in that regard.

“He’s got me by a long shot,” Saban said of Young on his weekly radio show Thursday night. "A.) he's better looking. B.) he's got a great personality and disposition for what he does, and I'm really impressed. For a young guy like himself to be able to do that as well as he does is really impressive."

Young signed a NIL deal with Dr. Pepper that has seen him appear in the soft drink’s “Fansville” ads. He’s also seen screen time on Nissan’s Heisman House commercials. Meanwhile, Saban has appeared in commercials for Aflac, Regions and others.

Along with complimenting Young’s poise on camera, Saban said the starting quarterback carries the same level of charisma everywhere he goes. From watching his speak with reporters to leading his team in the locker room, Saban said he’s yet to meet a person who doesn’t respect Young due to the way he carries himself.

“I think that Bryce is very bright,” Saban said. “He is well-spoken. He’s got a great family. He really has really good values in terms of right and wrong. Sometimes people can see and understand things through somebody else’s perspective, and I think he does a really good job of that too, which creates a really good understanding of how to treat other people in a positive way. Yeah, he’s got it all when it comes to great personality, positive, upbeat.”