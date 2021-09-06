Nick Saban explains sideline message to Jahleel Billingsley

Don’t write off Alabama’s star tight end just yet. Despite featuring in just 16 snaps during the Crimson Tide’s season-opening victory over Miami on Saturday, Jahleel Billingsley still appears to be a major part of Nick Saban’s plans this season.

During Saturday’s game, television cameras caught the head coach lecturing to the junior tight end who appeared to be listening intently. Monday, Saban spoke about his message to Billingsley, who has slipped to a reserve role on offense after having his discipline publically changed by the head coach multiple times this fall.

“We’re just always trying to encourage players to do the right things and do the things they need to do to create value for themselves,” Saban said. “Jahleel and I have talked on several occasions because he’s certainly a guy that we want to have success for his own benefit individually as well as for the team.

“Sometimes when you get a little external encouragement it can be a positive thing for you. I think for the first game he did OK when he went out there and played.”

Billingsley was expected to take on a significant role in Alabama’s offense after recording 18 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns last season. Instead, Alabama started converted linebacker outside Cameron Latu and offensive lineman/tight end Kendall Randolph as its two tight ends during Saturday’s opener.

Randolph played in 21 snaps, recording a 54.4 pass-blocking grade and a 54.0 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. Latu provided a bit more impact, recording three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns while making his first-career start at the position. He appeared in 50 snaps during the game.

“Cameron Latu certainly did a good job,” Saban said. “He didn’t have a lot of experience. I think passes that he caught, he made some really good catches. He made a good run after a catch, scored a couple of touchdowns. Did a good job of execution. Played his position fairly well. So this is a real positive for us at that position.

“We’ve always liked using Kendall as a tight end type of blocker. And I thought he did a really good job in the game, especially with the fact that he was coming off of an ankle sprain.”

Along with Latu, Randolph and Billingsley, redshirt senior Major Tennison also saw the field for 15 snaps against Miami. Alabama also has freshmen Robbie Ouzts and Caden Clark, who did not see the field against the Hurricanes.

“We’ll continue to try to develop players at that position,” Saban said, “and hopefully they’ll make the decision to do the things they need to do to improve, and that will reflect in how much playing time they get."