CELEBRATION, Fla. — Nick Saban provided an update on the absence of freshman cornerback Scooby Carter on Friday.

Carter, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal last month, has not been seen during Alabama’s media viewing sessions during recent practices. That was the case Friday as he was once again absent from the secondary unit during practice. Following the workout, Saban explained that the freshman is not currently working with the team but will be welcomed to rejoin the Crimson Tide starting next year.

“Scooby can have another opportunity to be on the team,” Saban said. “If he wants to start with the team next semester in school, we’ll give him another opportunity at that time. He did OK in school, and we’re trying to be supportive and helpful to get him to do the things that he needs to do to have a chance to be successful as a person, as a student and as a player. We’ll give him an opportunity to come back next semester if he wants to do that.”

Carter was suspended for Alabama’s game against Mississippi State before entering the transfer portal last month. The 6-foot, 186-pound defensive back has appeared in three games recording a tackle. Carter, a former four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 40 cornerback in the 2019 class.