Nick Saban who will turn 68 this October and who recently had a robotic hip replacement surgery is not slowing down one-bit and during a recent sit down with ABC 33/40’s Christopher Sign, Saban said he did not like the taste of retirement.

“I’m used to being active and doing things along with being busy, so it was really difficult for me to sit down for six hours during the day and do basically nothing,” Saban said during the interview when asked about the days following his hip surgery. “Mrs. Terry took the dogs to the lake and I snuck out to the yard and walked around a little bit. She got on me and she’s called the police on me before, so it would not be the first time (laughing).”

ICYMI: Saban on pace to pass Nebraska's Tom Osborne in number of wins

When Sign asked Saban about if he was hurt or injured Saban reminded Sign that they don’t make them like they used to and that it meant a lot to Saban that former Alabama receiver and now a receiver with the Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones was there (at University of Alabama) when Saban got out of hip surgery also rehabbing from a rib injury he suffered during the 2018 season.

Saban mentioned that Jones recently asked him for business and financial advice. “It makes me feel so good to know that I saw Jones when he was a junior in high school and to see him now. Not just as a football player, but as a person and businessman,” Said Saban on Jones. “The leadership that he puts out there in terms of the example he sets, he’s someone other people can emulate, and he cares about other people.”

Poll: When you think Saban will retire from college football?

Alabama’s football team had 15 graduates in December of 2018 and Saban wants to continue to make sure that players leaving the University of Alabama can contribute in the real world once they leave. “We want everyone to be more successful in life because they were involved with the program,” said Saban.

“Still the reason that you go to college is to prepare yourself for the day that you cannot play. That is what we try to emphasize to our players and we’ve been very successful in terms of our graduation rate.”

Saban also provided some advice to parents with a young athlete. “I kind of hate it when guys specialize in one thing early on, just do the sport year round. Sooner or later you’re going to get burnt out,” commented Saban on single sport athletes. “When people used to come to the door when Kristen was a teenager, the first thing I would ask is what do you play? I wanted to know if the guy was a competitor or not (laughing).”

When Sign asked Saban about the challenges of continuing to win, Saban said it’s not in the human condition to win a championship. “The human condition is just to survive. First of all, you have to get everyone to buy in, climb the mountain, and do all the things they have to do to be the best they can be,” said Saban.

Popular Read: How many Five-stars does Alabama have on their roster?

“To be able to continue that, people don’t understand that success is not a continuum. Just because you were successful does not mean that you’re going to continue to be successful. You have to understand that you always need to improve and get better. And you need to continue to do the things that helped you be successful to start with. That is tough for people to sustain because people say, hey we won, I should be rewarded for this.

So that means you’re supposed to get a break, I’m not supposed to keep going, so it is contrary to human nature to be extremely successful for a long, long time.