Nick Saban discusses sideline moment with Bryce Young

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Even during his best performance in an Alabama uniform, Bryce Young faced a few moments of frustration.

The sophomore quarterback earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week totaling 413 yards of total offense and four touchdowns during the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory over Tennessee. However, during his postgame evaluation, Nick Saban noted that there were a couple of times where Young was flustered on the sideline.

ESPN’s telecast captured one of those moments as it panned to Saban speaking face-to-face with his quarterback following one of Alabama’s drives. During a speaking engagement in Birmingham on Monday, the head coach shed some insight into what went on during that conversation.

“Sometimes you just need to talk about things,” Saban said. “Bryce is always really perceptive to that because he’s one of those guys who’s never defensive about any corrections because he really takes it like we like people to in terms of using that experience, or that failure even, as an opportunity to grow and get better.”

Young didn’t have much to be frustrated about over the weekend. The dual-threat passer completed 31 of 43 (72 percent) passes for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 42 yards and two scores on the ground. He became the first Alabama quarterback to pass for more than 350 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns.

Monday, Saban praised Young for his perfectionist approach, stating that he had the type of drive coaches always love in competitors.

“He’s an easy guy to coach,” Saban said. “He tries to do everything the right way. He wants to do everything the right way. He always prepares well for the game. He’s got a great personality. He’s got really good leadership qualities about him.”

Later in the media session, Saban was asked if the recent changes across college football have influenced his approach toward how he addresses his players. The head coach noted that there has not been a great enough sample size to determine how players are affected by recent changes such as NIL legislation and the updated transfer policies. However, he did state that today’s players do face more external factors than before.

“Everybody is always on their phone,” Saban said. “You walk around campus, it’s not just the players. It’s everybody. People running into trees because they’re looking at their phone. You start to believe what you read and sometimes that’s not really the reality — especially when you’re in a competition — and if that affects your ability to prepare, the intensity that you play with when you go to the game, then that’s something that you really have to be careful of with your team and your players that this is not impacting them in a way that affects preparation or their intensity on game day.”

Young has received plenty of the external attention Saban alluded to. The former five-star recruit has already eclipsed the $1 million mark in terms of endorsements, recently inking a deal with the restaurant chain Logan's Roadhouse.

Heading into this week, Young pulled ahead of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral as the front-runner for this year’s Heisman Trophy award, according to Vegas Insider. However, the added hype hasn’t seemed to affect his play.

Through eight games, Young has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards and an SEC-leading 26 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ranks fourth nationally with a 177.1 passer efficiency rating.

“I think he’s done a really good job, and I haven’t seen it affect his performance, his preparation,” Saban said. “He’s one of those guys that’s focused on the right stuff. He understands that his value is created by performance, and he’s focused on his performance.

“And players should come to Alabama to want to win a championship and create value for themselves, and the smart ones know that they create value for themselves with how they perform and that none of those things really should be a factor relative to all that.”

Young and No. 4 Alabama have an open date on their schedule this weekend before hosting LSU on Nov. 6.