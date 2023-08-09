TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban isn’t ruling out a two-quarterback system at Alabama, but he didn’t seem eager to talk about it when asked Wednesday.

“We trying to develop all of our quarterbacks right now, so that’s not something we’ve we’ve talked about to this point,” Saban said. “If we think it’s going to help us win down the road, then we’ll certainly consider it.”

Alabama’s quarterback competition currently consists of two returning options in Jalen Milroe an Ty Simpson as well as Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.

Milroe, who filled in for an injured Young last season, worked with the first-team offense during the A-Day game in the spring. He also took first-team reps during Saturday’s open practice. The dual-threat quarterback completed 58.5% of his passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions while also adding 265 yards and a score on the ground last season.

Simpson appeared in just four games while entering in mop-up duty during his debut season last year. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards. While revered more for his passing ability, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound redshirt freshman is also a capable runner.

Buchner worked under first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees the past two seasons at Notre Dame. The redshirt sophomore began last season as the Irish’s starting quarterback before missing 10 games with a shoulder injury before returning to lead Notre Dame to a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. In total, he completed 55.4% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions while adding 123 yards and four more scores on the ground over his three starts.

Saban previously used a two-quarterback system while coaching LSU in 2000 when he rotated between Josh Booty and Rohan Davey. The Tigers finished 8-4 that season, beating Georgia Tech in the Peach Bowl.

Prior to the 2018 season, he entertained the possibility of running a two-quarterback system with Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. However, Tagovailoa ended up starting all 15 games for Alabama.

“The most important thing is to play the best guy, and if both guys can play winning football,” Saban said during a 2018 interview with ESPN. “It's not out of the question that we'll find a role for both guys in fairness to both guys. I don't know that there's any more to it than that.”

Earlier this week, Saban reiterated that he isn’t rushing his quarterback decision while stating he expects the competition to roll on even after he names his starter.

“I told our quarterbacks, ‘You know, fall camp is not the beginning of the end,’” Saban said Sunday. “You got an opportunity to separate yourself you can play with consistency and play winning football at the position, but that competition goes on and on and on and we need all our quarterbacks to continue to improve and continue to compete, compete far beyond even the time that we name a starter.”