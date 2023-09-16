TAMPA, Fla. — Three weeks in, and Alabama’s quarterback competition might be even more complicated than it was to start the season.

The Crimson Tide elected to start Tyler Buchner in replacement of Jalen Milroe during Saturday’s 17-3 victory at South Florida. However, after a subpar performance, the Notre Dame transfer was replaced by redshirt freshman Ty Simpson in the second quarter. Simpson wasn’t spectacular but led the offense on three scoring drives. Meanwhile, Milroe watched the entire game on the sideline after playing every snap of Alabama’s loss to Texas last week.

So where does Alabama’s quarterback battle stand heading into next week’s SEC opener against Ole Miss? According to head coach Nick Saban, that’s a decision the Crimson Tide is going to make over the next week.

"We're going to evaluate the quarterbacks who played today and evaluate Jalen Milroe in terms of how he played and decide this week who gives us the best opportunity to be successful as an offensive team and that's the way we will go," Nick Saban said following Saturday’s win.

Buchner botched his starting opportunity, leading Alabama’s offense to punts on each of his five drives while completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards. He failed to complete consecutive passes on the day and missed on a few big-play chances in the second quarter, allowing a floating deep pass to Isaiah Bond to be swatted away before overthrowing Jermaine Burton in the end zone.

Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards while adding a 1-yard touchdown run to put the game away for good in the game’s final minute. His job was made a bit harder as Alabama's offensive line allowed him to get sacked five times on the afternoon.

Simpson's first few passes were spent throwing the ball away under pressure. However, he finished the day by completing his final five throws, including a nice deep ball to tight end C.J. Dippre for a 45-yard gain to set up Alabama’s first touchdown drive.

"I thought he did OK," Saban said when asked about Simpson's performance. "He made a couple really good throws, and we missed a couple big-play throws. We've been making some of those. I thought he played well. He managed the game well. He ran the ball quite a bit when he was in there. I don't think the sacks were necessarily his fault."

Despite not taking a snap, Milroe didn’t hang his head, celebrating big plays with his teammates throughout the game. That didn’t go unnoticed by his head coach.

"He did a great job," Saban said. "He really has been supportive of his teammates. I was happy to see that. Hopefully, we will hold our lessons from the experiences that we have and move forward in a positive way."

No. 10 Alabama will host Ole Miss next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.