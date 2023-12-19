Alabama currently finds itself in the middle of a lengthy layoff. The No. 4 Crimson Tide is 16 days removed from its SEC Championship Game win over Georgia and still has two weeks until it squares off against top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

There's still plenty of time for scouting and game-planning. But for right now, Alabama's working on itself. During his post-practice news conference Monday, Nick Saban said that his team has spent its first three practices of Rose Bowl prep reinvesting in conditioning while working on the fundamentals. The period has also come with a bit of self-evaluation.

“We do quality control just about every week,” Saban said during his Monday press conference, ”What our tendencies are, and what we’re doing, and what we can try to do to break those in some way, shape, or form.”

Outside of football, the break between games can be challenging from a mental standpoint. After spending the past two weeks studying for final exams, Alabama's players now need to recapture the momentum that propelled them into the playoff over the past month.

So far, so good.

"The players did a good job in the two weeks in between and finals weeks, and we've got three good days of work," Saban said. "We want to continue that for the next four practices. And hopefully, we'll get closer to where we need to be in terms of being able to go play like we're capable of playing in this game."

More advanced game prep will begin soon enough. Alabama will need to find an answer for Michigan's powerful running attack while also coming up with a way to put together consistent scoring drives against a Wolverines defense that leads the nation allowing just 9.5 points per game.

There are even a few wrinkles Alabama will need to look over. Monday, Saban was asked about Michigan's success with trick plays and how he plans to prepare his players for the possibility of them popping up in the Rose Bowl.

“I think they do a really good job on offense week to week,” Saban said. “It’s a challenge for players to have the discipline and the eye control to look at the right things, so when those kinds of plays come up, you’re in position to play them.”

While Alabama might prepare for a few of Michigan's tricks on the field, Saban doesn't seem too worried about the Wolverines' recent antics off it. When asked Monday if his team is taking any extra precautions in light of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, Saban replied "Not really," stating he's more focused on getting his players to perform to their ability.

“We always change things up a little bit," he said, "but we’re focused on what we have to do to get good execution, and we’re not really concerned about any of that stuff.”

Alabama's Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal. The winner will move on to face either Washington or Texas in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.