Sep 23, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban was reportedly not plugged in about Dan Enos’ job opportunities outside of Alabama.

Enos spent the 2018 season as Alabama’s quarterbacks coach and moved to Miami in the offseason to be the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator under new coach Manny Diaz. That move to Miami came as an apparent surprise to his head coach.

According to the Athletic, Saban was fully expecting Enos at the team’s regular staff meeting on Friday, Jan. 11. Except, unbeknownst to Saban, Enos had been in talks with Miami about their offensive coordinator vacancy. And when Enos didn’t show up to the meeting, Saban asked where he was multiple times.

