TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With the transfer portal reopening, the onslaught of rumors, or better yet, speculation about who is leaving, who is staying and how a program looks to fill those holes in its roster.

Alabama, who has been active in the portal in the past and was once again this offseason, is rumored to be in the market for a quarterback. This spring, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson began step one of their quarterback battle duking it out for three weeks and two scrimmages before culminating on Saturday with A-Day.

While there is gossip tying Miami signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke to Alabama, head coach Nick Saban defended both of his current quarterbacks during Thursday's press conference.

"We have confidence in the guys that we have in the program," Saban said. "They work hard all spring. They've had very, very good moments where they've shown some consistency and ability to make plays and there (have) been obvious situations where we have work to do and things to work on. I'm confident in the guys that we have. I'm confident they're going to work hard and be dedicated and committed to continuing to improve so that they can go out there and play winning football at their position."

Saban has maintained that message throughout the spring but noted there were some issues with consistency after the team's second scrimmage. While the longtime head coach didn't state that the team was going out and looking for a quarterback, Alabama isn't just replacing any quarterback, it's replacing former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

If the rumors are to be believed, Van Dyke could ease that transition after throwing for more than 1,800 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games for the Hurricanes last season. While it may not be the team's first option to go looking for a new quarterback in the transfer portal, it has spurned this new age of college football.

On Thursday, Saban shared his thoughts on the transfer portal after the team lost three players since the portal reopened on April 15.

"No, I mean, we don't want anybody to get into the portal," Saban said. "We'd love to keep everybody on our team. I think sometimes ... my experience with this is a little bit like free agency in the NFL. NFL players kind of know they're expendable. I think some college players sometimes think the portal is a one-way street, but it's really not, because we have an opportunity to bring guys in and replace them, too, if we choose to do that.

"We'd rather make it work with the guys that understand the culture in our program. But that's just another, you know, resource that you look at players and see if there's any way you can help the team and strengthen your roster."