Nick Saban compares WR to Julio Jones during visit

Hykeem Williams, Rivals100 wide receiver from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, traveled to Tuscaloosa with his mom this past weekend. He has expressed heavy interest in Alabama especially after Nick Saban visited his high school in January.

Williams is on the Crimson Tide's short list for top receiver targets in the 2023 class. Alabama has worked to get Wiliams on campus, and he finally able took the anticipated trip to the Capstone.

"The visit went great," Williams said. "It was my first time going up there. The campus really stood out to me. I watched the scrimmage. I was really just watching Bryce Young. He looked really good."

Williams has seen several highly successful receivers in Coach Saban's offense which has included All-Americans, first rounders, Biletnikoff winners/finalists and even a Heisman Trophy winner.

"He's had a lot of success with receivers from south Florida," Williams said when asked his thoughts after meeting with Coach Saban. "He sees me as a mini Julio Jones. I think I would fit in well with the offense."

A few schools have separated from the rest of the pack: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pitt and Texas A&M. He will return to Alabama for an official visit, and plans to visit Tuscaloosa again this summer.

"I like everything about them," Williams said. "It's a different feeling at Alabama. It's a different feeling getting recruited by Nick Saban."

From Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney

“The four-star receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan standout felt like a major priority from the Alabama coaching staff this weekend and the Crimson Tide definitely remain one of the top teams in his recruitment. Williams especially liked the campus in Tuscaloosa and that could be another draw for him to consider.”

Williams recorded 31 catches for 693 yards and six touchdowns during the 2021 season.

