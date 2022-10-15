McKinstry’s game-changing interception was wiped away as officials whistled Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore for pass interference on the play. Instead of losing possession, Tennessee was given a first down at the Alabama 13-yard line. The Volunteers tied the game on the following play and went on to beat the Crimson Tide 52-49.

Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium. However, the defensive back’s excitement was soon subdued thanks to a flag on the opposite side of the field.

On the pass interference call, Moore appeared to make slight contact with Princeton Fant before the ball hit off the tight end’s hands, allowing McKinstry to haul in the interception. However, the flag caused a stir among Alabama fans, who claim the call was soft.

“I can’t really comment on it,” Nick Saban said after the game. “It’s hard to see when it’s down in the corner. I thought the guy made a good swat on the ball, and we intercepted a tipped ball.”

The flag was one of two pass-interference penalties called against Alabama on the drive. Earlier, Tennessee was able to extend its possession as Brian Branch was whistled following an incompletion on third-and-6 from the Tennessee 42-yard line. Saban believes that play was debatable as well.

“The guy had good coverage on a guy,” Saban said. “I don’t know, pass interference is one of the most controversial calls in college football right now. I’ve talked about it before, but just inconsistency in how it gets call — not just on those calls but in all calls. Officials do the best they can, and I’m not making any negative comments about what they called.”

Alabama was flagged a school-record 17 times Saturday, resulting in 130 yards. Meanwhile, Tennessee was flagged six times for 39 yards.

“I think that the big thing that our players need to do is learn from this experience,” Saban said, “have more respect for playing with discipline so we don’t get penalties, we don’t help the other team, we don’t make mental errors that help the other team.”