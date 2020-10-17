Nick Saban is officially cleared for No. 2 Alabama’s game against No. 3 Georgia Saturday night. After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the head coach registered negative tests for the virus on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All three tests were given 24 hours apart. According to SEC protocols, the three negative results make Wednesday's test a false positive, allowing Saban to coach immediately. Earlier Saturday, Saban provided an update on his status during an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday, reiterating that he had never had any symptoms of the virus. He also said that Alabama conducted 240 tests on its football players in the past two days and all of them came back negative. Alabama and Georgia are set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.

Statement from team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson

“Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual’s return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. "Because Coach Saban remained asymptomatic, he received PCR testing at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and today through the SEC appointed lab. Each of those tests were negative and were reported via the SEC’s third-party testing provider to the conference office in Birmingham. Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive. Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative. "Due to the fact that Coach Saban has remained completely symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two separate labs, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols. Again, that initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. We have been in constant communication with the conference office throughout this process to ensure compliance with all applicable protocols. In accordance with the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol and with the approval of The University of Alabama System Health and Safety Task Force, Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately.”

Statement from the SEC

"Upon being notified by the University of Alabama of a potential positive COVID-19 test result involving Nick Saban, the SEC Office provided and reviewed with the university the COVID-19 management requirements established by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force and emphasized the need to comply with all local and state health policies. "Consistent with the Conference's COVID-19 management requirements, PAE, the third-party provider secured by the SEC to standardize and provide testing for the 14 member institutions, has utilized the authorized laboratory in processing and reporting the three tests 24 hours apart as necessary to satisfy the requirements of the Task Force policy regarding the handling of asymptomatic PCR positive tests."

