Amari Niblack's catching ability was already well-documented, but to get on the field at tight end for Alabama, you need to be more than a one-trick pony. Fortunately for the talented sophomore, he's added a new element to his game this offseason.

Following Alabama's practice Tuesday, head coach Nick Saban spoke glowingly about Niblack, praising the 6-foot-4, 233-pound tight end for his growth this offseason while pointing out his improvements as a blocker

“He’s doing great, he’s gotten stronger, and he understands the offense a lot better,” Saban said. “He is a mismatch player to some degree in the passing game and he’s done a really good job.”

Niblack played in just 45 offensive snaps over 10 games during his debut season last year, pulling in a 15-yard touchdown against Louisiana Monroe as his lone reception. However, at that time, he weighed just 225 pounds and struggled to fend off defenders as a blocker.

On top of bulking up nearly 10 pounds this offseason, he's also added a blue-collar element to his game.

“He’s definitely physical," Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham said. “He’s just a mismatch. He knows how to hit big guys, whatever it might be. He’s not shying away from any type of contact.”

That's high praise coming from the anchor of Alabama's offensive line. Along with showing his appreciation for Niblack's improved blocking ability, Latham also used a similar term to describe the sophomore tight end.

Nearly every time Niblack is brought up during a press conference, the answer that follows includes the words “mismatch player.” That's a huge testament to his style of play and his potential importance in Alabama's offense this fall.

While Maryland transfer C.J. Dippre was the only Alabama tight end included on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, Niblack might be the Crimson Tide's most dangerous weapon at the position. According to sources at Saturday's scrimmage, the sophomore pulled in several receptions including a pair of touchdown grabs.

That playmaking ability combined with his new well-rounded approach could make him a valuable weapon for first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who excelled at utilizing tight ends during his time at Notre Dame.

“He was very productive in the first scrimmage and he is blocking better,” Saban said. “I think he can be an impact player for us. As he continues to progress, we’re excited about his future.”