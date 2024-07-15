“It’s a little different. I’ve never worn a credential in my life,” Saban joked, via Get Up. “Was always, for 17 years, able to get into SEC Media Day without a credential. I had to go back to the room today to get my credential to get in. So, that’s one of the biggest changes I see. It’s not like it used to be.”

Little did he know, that credential would be necessary inside the Omni Dallas Hotel this week.

For the first time in 17 years, the retired head coach is the one asking the questions at this year’s SEC Media Days. After retiring as Alabama’s head coach in January, Saban is now a credentialed media member, as he joined ESPN and SEC Network’s broadcast crew.

It wasn’t all bad for Saban. The former head coach added that the staff was polite about the incident, allowing him to return to his hotel room and pick up his credential.

During his coaching days, Saban’s appearance was one of the most anticipated aspects of SEC Media Days. Monday, the former head coach said the event served as “D-Day” for him, marking the transition between the offseason into the season.

“You spend the time in January sort of developing your team,” Saban said. “February, spring practice, summer conditioning, so your focus is really on developing your team. And then all of a sudden when you get here, you say, ‘Oh boy, there’s a lot of competition. We’ve got to start getting ready for the season.’”

Now in his media role, Saban said there are six to eight “really good teams” in the SEC that he’s looking to find out more about.

“I’m kind of interested in what does each [head coach] think about their team,” Saban said. “What’s happening inside their building right now? What are they concerned about? How are are they going to fix whatever the issues are? I’m kind of a coaches’ guy, so I’m interested in hearing what they have to say.”

And as for what side of the microphone Saban prefers?

“It’s easier to be here,” he said with a smile.

That is as long as he has the necessary identification.