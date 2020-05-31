Following the recent events stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis almost a week ago, Alabama officials issued statements Sunday afternoon concerning the issues of race and police brutality. A peaceful protest was held Sunday afternoon at the Federal Courthouse Building in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in the form of a racial justice rally. Here are the statements from Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell, athletic director Greg Byrne and head coach Nick Saban.

Nick Saban

"I am shocked and angered by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. We're at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly ... it's time to love each other. Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us. "I've always been inspired and encouraged by the examples set by those before us like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and so many others who devoted their lives to finding peaceful ways to rid our society of social inequities. As Dr. King said, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.' We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I've been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together and treat one another with respect and dignity."

Greg Bryne

"Over the last several days, we've taken the time to engage, listen and be present with our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We are aware of the tragic circumstances that are going on in our country. What has transpired with the horrific deaths of unarmed African Americans, most recently George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery is beyond comprehension. They deserve justice. Our hearts are heavy for all of those who have suffered from racism and bigotry. Personally, I can't say I understand the plight of those who have been subjected to these injustices, but I do have sincere compassion. "Our commitment to our student-athletes, our staff and our community goes far beyond competition. We are here to celebrate victories, but we are also here to support and extend a helping hand through life's challenges. "It is important to that we not only speak of the awareness but also engage with conversation and action. "We all have the ability to show love, grace, compassion, kindness, support and understanding for the people in our lives. It could be one person that you impact or it could be thousands. It does not matter the number. What matters is that we make a commitment to these actions. "How do we treat our family, our friends, our co-workers, the person that serves you coffee, the person who picks up your trash? Every person wants to feel valued, and each of us can make them feel valued. "I often tell our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans that college athletics, and sports in general, is one of the great unifiers. We are a melting pot of people, from all different backgrounds, and we come together as one. How special is that? Join us in supporting our student-athletes and people of color no matter the setting."

Dr. Stuart Bell

"Dear UA Community: Today my heart is heavy as I reflect on recent tragedies, deaths and incidents of racialized violence across our country. The death of George Floyd is just the latest example of the challenges that our nation faces and a somber reminder of the disproportionate impact such actions have on so many members of our community.

"At The University of Alabama our core principles include fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect for every member of our community, whether we are together in Tuscaloosa or engaging virtually throughout the world. Bias, violence and acts of hate contradict those values. As a community, we must remain united in our resolve to address such injustices in meaningful ways. Our University, preparing some of the brightest minds in the country for leadership in an increasingly diverse and global society, must be a beacon of hope, equality and inclusivity. "Please remember there are a variety of campus resources available to support you, including the Employee Assistance Program, Student Care and Well-Being, the University’s Counseling Center, the UA Title IX Office and the University of Alabama Police Department. In addition, in the coming days and months, our Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be continuing its series “Come Sit at My Table,” an opportunity to share and learn about a number of issues related to diversity. "As president, I pledge to continue promoting a safe and respectful environment for every member of our campus community, and to support those who are particular targets of hate and racism. At UA, we will continue to do more and be better because of the efforts and kindness of our incredible students, faculty and staff. Remember, we are Still Tide Together."