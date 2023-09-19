TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Lane Kiffin isn’t the only former coordinator Nick Saban will face this weekend when Alabama hosts Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels’ defense is now run by Pete Golding, who served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator the past five years. Through three games under Golding’s guidance, Ole Miss is tied for No. 38 nationally in scoring defense (16.7 points per game) and ranks 69th in total defense (350.3 yards per game). The Rebels are also tied for 15th in the nation with 10 sacks, a notable stat for an Alabama offense that has allowed 12 sacks so far this season. As Alabama prepares to welcome back another familiar face to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, here’s what the Crimson Tide said about facing its former coordinator.

Nick Saban on what is different with Ole Miss’ defense

“There's some few things that are a little different. Quite a bit of it is the same. I'm sure it has something to do with personnel. But I think they're playing better. And that makes them a better team.”

Deontae Lawson, linebacker

"Pete is a great guy, great coach. But, I mean, I won't have to go against him because I'm on the defensive side of the ball so I'll be more worried about the offense than the defense."

J.C. Latham, offensive lineman

“Just being aggressive. He has an aggressive mindset. He sprinkles in some complexities so it’s not always the same look. Just understanding that when we see him, he’ll probably play us a little more squared-up, but occasionally, he’ll throw in something to try and throw us off.”

Roydell Williams, running back

“I'd say it's probably the same defense [from Alabama]. Just being ready for anything. He’s a great defensive coordinator, and whatever he throws at us, we'll be ready for it.”

Malachi Moore, defensive back