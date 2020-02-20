News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 13:20:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide scheduled for Day 3 of SEC Media Days

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama fans plan accordingly. Thursday, the SEC announced revealed the schedule for its annual media days which will take place from July 13-16. This year, the event will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which previously hosted SEC Media Days in 2018.

Alabama and head coach Nick Saban are slotted to speak on the third day of the event, Wednesday, July 15. Other SEC coaches scheduled for that day include Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt and first-year coaches in Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.

Alabama will be announced which players it will bring to SEC Media Days at a later date. The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Alabama Crimson TIde head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama Crimson TIde head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Getty Images

2020 SEC Media Days schedule 

Monday, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 14

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

Wednesday, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

Thursday, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}