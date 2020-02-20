Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide scheduled for Day 3 of SEC Media Days
Alabama fans plan accordingly. Thursday, the SEC announced revealed the schedule for its annual media days which will take place from July 13-16. This year, the event will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which previously hosted SEC Media Days in 2018.
Alabama and head coach Nick Saban are slotted to speak on the third day of the event, Wednesday, July 15. Other SEC coaches scheduled for that day include Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt and first-year coaches in Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.
Alabama will be announced which players it will bring to SEC Media Days at a later date. The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.
2020 SEC Media Days schedule
Monday, July 13
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 14
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
Wednesday, July 15
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
Thursday, July 16
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
