Nick Saban after loss to Georgia in the national title

From UA Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 1/1/1 University of Alabama football team battled throughout its ninth national championship game appearance since 2009, but fell to No. 3/3/3 Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night in Indianapolis, Ind. The Crimson Tide finished the season at 13-2 and as the Southeastern Conference and Cotton Bowl champions.

The game was tight throughout with the first half seeing five field goals and no touchdowns between the two teams, as Alabama took a 9-6 lead into the break. After scoring another field goal and a touchdown to open the fourth quarter, Alabama led 18-13 with just over 10 minutes to go, before UGA scored a trio of touchdowns to secure the win.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 33 of his 57 passes for 369 yards, recording one touchdown. Brian Robinson Jr. paced the team on the ground with 68 yards on 22 attempts while also hauling in four receptions for 28 yards through the air.

Tight end Cameron Latu led the Crimson Tide with 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on 5 catches, in the absence of John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, who left the game with an injury in the second quarter.

Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams led the Tide with seven tackles with linebackers Christian Harris and Henry To’oTo’o recorded six a piece. Meanwhile, Harris paced Alabama in tackles for loss with three, while he and Dallas Turner came away with two sacks each.

Will Reichard scored all nine of the Crimson Tide’s points in the first half on field goals from 37, 45 and 37 yards out. He added a fourth field qoal in the fourth quarter from 21 yards out.