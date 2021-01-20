 Doug Marrone to Alabama
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 19:57:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Nick Saban adds two former NFL head coaches to Alabama's coaching staff

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Nick Saban has added two former NFL head coaches to his staff to start the 2021 season. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Alabama hired Doug Marrone, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach who will coach the offensive line for the Crimson Tide. Last week, Alabama added Bill O’Brien, the former Houston Texans head coach to replace Steve Sarkisian as this season’s offensive coordinator. In this video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides an analysis of what Marrone brings to Alabama as well as highlights Saban’s methodical approach to adding to NFL minds to the coaching staff.

Top Reads

Who's coming and going for the 2021 season

85 man scholarship tracker

Bone's Big Board: Class of 2022 targets

Doug Marrone and Bill O’Brien shake hands following a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans | Getty Images
Doug Marrone and Bill O’Brien shake hands following a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans | Getty Images
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}