Nick Saban has added two former NFL head coaches to his staff to start the 2021 season. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Alabama hired Doug Marrone, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach who will coach the offensive line for the Crimson Tide. Last week, Alabama added Bill O’Brien, the former Houston Texans head coach to replace Steve Sarkisian as this season’s offensive coordinator. In this video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides an analysis of what Marrone brings to Alabama as well as highlights Saban’s methodical approach to adding to NFL minds to the coaching staff.

