While this season has been far from easy for Alabama senior Nick Pringle, he’s always been able to bounce back and continue to play well. After being on the receiving end of two suspensions this season, Pringle has still proven to be a valuable member of this Crimson Tide basketball team.

Following a high stakes matchup inside Coleman Coliseum against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers, Nick Pringle played a huge role for head coach Nate Oats’ squad despite the 81-74 loss at home Saturday night.

“Pringle was great,” Oats said. “I think that Pringle has been really good in his role. I was proud of Nick tonight.”

Pringle finished his night with 13 points, shooting an efficient 4-for-4 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, and nearly picked up his first double-double of the season, adding nine rebounds to his stat sheet.

“I just try to do whatever I can to make this team be successful,” Pringle said. “Whether that’s rebounding, scoring the ball, or screening, you know a lot of things I do don’t show up in the stat sheet, so I’m still proud of everything I’ve done.”

The high-flying big man saw the bulk of his usage in the second half as foul trouble became a common theme for the Crimson Tide.

Already getting good minutes off the bench from the beginning of the game, Pringle had to be the primary big man in the game after senior Grant Nelson fouled out with 6:44 remaining in the second half.

Quickly, Pringle went right to work battling inside and getting to the line, grabbing two offensive rebounds in the process. Though he has been one of the worst free throw shooters on the roster this season, the senior forward went 5-for-6 from the line in the final six minutes of the game.

“I really thought we were going to step up late when he was going to the free throw line and making all his free throws,” Oats said. “I was proud of him.”

Despite Pringle’s ability to consistently battle down low and convert his attempts from the line, the Alabama offense continued to falter in the second half as the Crimson Tide shot just 9-for-31 (39%) from the field in the period.

In his last four games, Pringle has been able to put up double-digits in the scoring category and provide valuable minutes off the bench. While freshman Jarin Stevenson continues to struggle in his starting role, there may be a change up in the rotation very soon, especially with Pringle’s recent play.

Following the loss to Tennessee, Alabama’s SEC regular season title hopes are now out of its hands and are forced to win out the final two games of the season. Next up for the Crimson Tide is a road trip to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the No. 24 Florida Gators for a crucial conference matchup on March 5 at 8:00 p.m. CT.