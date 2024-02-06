TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a two-game suspension, Nick Pringle is back with Alabama basketball and will be available for the No. 16 Crimson Tide’s game at No. 12 Auburn on Wednesday.

After being suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team for the second time this season, the senior big man will return to Alabama's bench for some added depth in the frontcourt.

"Yeah, he’s coming in and been practicing the last two days," head coach Nate Oats said Tuesday afternoon. "He’ll make the trip with us to Auburn. He’s gradually working his way back in.”

Later, Oats mentioned that Pringle would be available to play, but he wasn't sure how much time he'd get on the floor.

Pringle has started 11 games over 19 appearances this season. He is averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 70.2% from the floor over 15.7 minutes per game.

His suspension began before the Crimson Tide's road trip to Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs in which he did not travel with the team. Following the game, Oats addressed Pringle's status with the team.

"He's got to decide whether he wants to be a part of this program or not, with some of his decisions, how he conducts himself," Oats said. "Nothing bad off the court or anything like that, just in practice, in games, we'll see where he goes when we get back."

After appearing for warmups and sitting on the bench of the next home game against Mississippi State, it appeared that Pringle was getting closer to making his return once again.

Now, after about a week-long hiatus, the veteran center is back on the team.

Alabama will travel down to Auburn to face off against the Tigers inside Neville Arena for a highly anticipated conference matchup on Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m.