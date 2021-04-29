ⓘ

The BamaInsider staff will provide you with the latest on the NFL Draft. This page will be updated throughout the next three days. Click the play button to join the BamaInsider watch party which will start at 7:00 p.m. CST. NFL Draft Details Thurs., Apr 29, 2021 – Sat, May 1, 2021 7 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Round One Picks from Alabama

Jaylen Waddle No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle is rejoining forces with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. The Dolphins selected Waddle with the No. 6 pick in Thursday’s NFL draft, teaming the Alabama receiver up with his former college quarterback. Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s class. Waddle was the first Alabama player off the board. He was the second receiver taken in the draft behind LSUs Ja’Marr Chase, who went one pick earlier to the Cincinnati Bengals. Waddle played in just five full games last season after injuring his ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24. He was able to return in time for Alabama’s national championship win over Ohio State where he recorded three receptions for 34 yards. Despite missing the majority of the season, Waddle still managed to tally 28 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. The speedy receiver is also a threat on special teams where he led the nation averaging 24.35 yards per punt return in 2018. “Thrilling, game-breaking talent who will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft analysis of Waddle. “His whereabouts pre-snap and post-snap must be accounted for at all times. Despite his size, he's a legitimate outside option, thanks to his ability to not only take the top off the defense, but also go up and win 50-50 throws."

Patrick Surtain goes No. 9 overall to the Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain II is headed to the Mile-High City. The Alabama defensive back was the second Crimson Tide player selected on the night when he was selected No. 9 overall by the Denver Broncos. Jaylen Waddle was Alabama’s first pick of the night going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins. Surtain earned All-American honors last season, leading Alabama with 12 pass deflections to go with an interception which he returned 25 yards for a touchdown. He was the highest-graded cornerback in the nation, earning an 89.9 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. Surtain, 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, is the son of three-time Pro Bowler Patrick Surtian Sr. “If you wanna talk about accountability and responsibility, you’re never gonna find anybody that’ll do it any better than he does,” Saban said last month. “And the guy’s got really good skills to play in the position. He’s very instinctive. He’s got great length, he’s got great size. He’s a good cover guy. He’s got really good feet. He’s smart. He understands the game, he understands the offense and what they’re trying to do. He’s always very well-prepared. We always give our guys a little scouting report assignment that they have to do, and his is always the best of just about anybody that presents to the team. I think he’s gonna have a great career.”

DeVonta Smith selected No. 10 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles