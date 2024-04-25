The NFL Draft is here, and soon several of Alabama’s former stars will find new homes. The Crimson Tide will be well-represented as nine of its players have been projected to be selected over the next three days. Among those are cornerback Terrion Arnold, offensive tackle J.C. Latham and edge rusher Dallas Turner, who will all be in downtown Detroit to take in Thursday night’s first round.

This year’s draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The first round will be held on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday beginning at 6 p.m. The draft will wrap up with rounds 4-7 on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Tide Illustrated will be keeping track of all the Alabama news that circulates over the next few days. Check back here for updates.