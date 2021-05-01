 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
NFL draft contracts for former Alabama players total over 126M

Former players from Alabama that were drafted to the NFL in rounds one and two will ink deals that total over 126 million dollars. Here is a look at the projected contract values according to spotrac.om.

No. 6 Jaylen Waddle to the Miami Dolphins

4 years, $27M contract

Fully guaranteed

$17M signing bonus

$4.9M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 9 Patrick Surtain to the Denver Broncos

4 years, $21M contract

Fully guaranteed

$12.6M signing bonus

$3.8M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 10 Devonta Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles

4 years, $20.1M contract

Fully guaranteed

$12M signing bonus

$3.6M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 15 Mac Jones to the New England Patriots

4 years, $15.5M contract

Fully guaranteed

$8.7M signing bonus

$2.8M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

no. 17 Alex Leatherwood to the Las Vegas Raiders

4 years, $14.4M contract

Fully guaranteed

$7.8M signing bonus

$2.6M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 24 Najee Harris to the Pittsburgh Steelers

4 years, $13M contract

$6.8M signing bonus

$2.3M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 37 Landon Dickerson to the Philadelphia Eagles

Value: $8,656,673

Signing Bonus: $3,655,762

Cap hit: $1,573,940

No. 38 Christian Barmore to the New England Patriots

Value: $8,522,242

Signing Bonus: $3,557,994

Cap hit: $1,549,499

