NFL draft contracts for former Alabama players total over 126M
Former players from Alabama that were drafted to the NFL in rounds one and two will ink deals that total over 126 million dollars. Here is a look at the projected contract values according to spotrac.om.
No. 6 Jaylen Waddle to the Miami Dolphins
4 years, $27M contract
Fully guaranteed
$17M signing bonus
$4.9M 2021 cap hit
5th-year option available
No. 9 Patrick Surtain to the Denver Broncos
4 years, $21M contract
Fully guaranteed
$12.6M signing bonus
$3.8M 2021 cap hit
5th-year option available
No. 10 Devonta Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles
4 years, $20.1M contract
Fully guaranteed
$12M signing bonus
$3.6M 2021 cap hit
5th-year option available
No. 15 Mac Jones to the New England Patriots
4 years, $15.5M contract
Fully guaranteed
$8.7M signing bonus
$2.8M 2021 cap hit
5th-year option available
no. 17 Alex Leatherwood to the Las Vegas Raiders
4 years, $14.4M contract
Fully guaranteed
$7.8M signing bonus
$2.6M 2021 cap hit
5th-year option available
No. 24 Najee Harris to the Pittsburgh Steelers
4 years, $13M contract
$6.8M signing bonus
$2.3M 2021 cap hit
5th-year option available
No. 37 Landon Dickerson to the Philadelphia Eagles
Value: $8,656,673
Signing Bonus: $3,655,762
Cap hit: $1,573,940
No. 38 Christian Barmore to the New England Patriots
Value: $8,522,242
Signing Bonus: $3,557,994
Cap hit: $1,549,499