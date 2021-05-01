Embed content not available

Former players from Alabama that were drafted to the NFL in rounds one and two will ink deals that total over 126 million dollars. Here is a look at the projected contract values according to spotrac.om.

No. 6 Jaylen Waddle to the Miami Dolphins

4 years, $27M contract

Fully guaranteed

$17M signing bonus

$4.9M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 9 Patrick Surtain to the Denver Broncos

4 years, $21M contract

Fully guaranteed

$12.6M signing bonus

$3.8M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 10 Devonta Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles

4 years, $20.1M contract

Fully guaranteed

$12M signing bonus

$3.6M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 15 Mac Jones to the New England Patriots

4 years, $15.5M contract

Fully guaranteed

$8.7M signing bonus

$2.8M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

no. 17 Alex Leatherwood to the Las Vegas Raiders

4 years, $14.4M contract

Fully guaranteed

$7.8M signing bonus

$2.6M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 24 Najee Harris to the Pittsburgh Steelers

4 years, $13M contract

$6.8M signing bonus

$2.3M 2021 cap hit

5th-year option available

No. 37 Landon Dickerson to the Philadelphia Eagles

Value: $8,656,673

Signing Bonus: $3,655,762

Cap hit: $1,573,940

No. 38 Christian Barmore to the New England Patriots

Value: $8,522,242

Signing Bonus: $3,557,994

Cap hit: $1,549,499