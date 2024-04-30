Advertisement

ALABAMA (10)

*****

GEORGIA (8)

Brock Bowers (© Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports)

*****

LSU (6)

Jayden Daniels (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

*****

MISSOURI (6)

Darius Robinson (© Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drafted players: Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Ty’Ron Hopper, Javon Foster, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies Overview: This is a seminal moment for the Missouri football program. Coming off an 11-win season, its first in nearly a decade, the Tigers put six players in the draft led by Robinson in the first round and Rakestraw in the second after some had the DB as a potential first-rounder as well. That level of success can be used on the recruiting trail by Eli Drinkwitz but it will be important for the Tigers to keep their momentum heading into this season and next when five-star WR Luther Burden and others will be available.

*****

AUBURN (5)

Nehemiah Pritchett (© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Nehemiah Pritchett, Jaylin Simpson, D.J. James, Justin Rogers, Marcus Harris Overview: No offensive players were drafted out of Auburn this recruiting cycle but coach Hugh Freeze is recruiting that side of the ball very well so in the coming years that should change. Auburn is not known for being patient with coaches, though, so Freeze has to show progress soon and this draft feels like the Tigers’ program in recent years: Good but not good enough to keep pace with the SEC. No Auburn player was selected before the fifth round.

*****

KENTUCKY (4)

Andru Phillips (© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Andru Phillips, Trevin Wallace, Ray Davis, Devin Leary Overview: It was not surprising that Kentucky had four players drafted – two on each side of the ball – led by DB Phillips and LB Wallace in the third round. What was a little curious was that Davis, one of the best backs in the SEC, didn’t get selected until the fourth round and QB Leary, who might have thrown too many interceptions but still has a lot of arm talent, didn’t come off until the sixth.

*****

SOUTH CAROLINA (4)

Xavier Legette (© David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Xavier Legette, Spencer Rattler, Marcelles Dial, Nick Gargiulo Overview: In some ways, South Carolina should be considered one of the winners of the NFL Draft. Legette was a first-round selection even after having only one big season in Columbia and then his post-draft press conference went viral as he came off very likable and unique. Rattler, a former five-star, fell to the fifth round but was still discussed a lot throughout draft coverage and the Gamecocks were mentioned plenty by the national media.

*****

TEXAS A&M (4)

Edgerrin Cooper (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Edgerrin Cooper, McKinnley Jackson, Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith Overview: The idea of Texas A&M being a sleeping giant in the SEC has not materialized yet as the Aggies were once again middle of the road in draft selections. Cooper was a second-round pick after an impressive and productive college career. The other three – Jackson on defense and the two others on offense – were all Day 3 selections.

*****

MISSISSIPPI STATE (3)

Decamerion Richardson (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Decamerion Richardson, Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson Overview: It was a relatively quiet draft for Mississippi State and one that was solely focused on defensive players. If new coach Jeff Lebby has his way, that will be changing in the coming years. Richardson was the first Bulldog taken off the board in the fourth round and then the two others were sixth-round picks.

*****

OLE MISS (3)

DeAntre Prince (© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: DeAntre Prince, Cedric Johnson, Daijahn Anthony Overview: Some might see Ole Miss having its first 11-win season in program history, only putting three players in the NFL Draft, as disappointing. It might be the calm before the storm. The Rebels return a ton of key players and then bring in a boatload of transfer portal talent as coach Lane Kiffin and his program have a legitimate shot at the national title. Three defensive players in the later rounds was surprisingly low for Ole Miss but this program could lead the SEC in draft picks next year and beyond.

*****

TENNESSEE (3)

Jaylen Wright (© Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drafted players: Jaylen Wright, Joe Milton, Kamal Hadden Overview: Wright rushed for more than 1,000 yards and some draft prognosticators had him going earlier than the fourth round, but that’s where the former three-star RB landed. Milton has one of the biggest arms in the country but he’s also inaccurate at times so a sixth-round selection could be worth it as he’s seen as a make-or-break player. It is a little disappointing, though, that only three Volunteers were selected.

*****

ARKANSAS (2)

Cam Little (© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Cam Little, Beaux Limmer Overview: Where is Arkansas going? That’s the question as coach Sam Pittman was retained but is clearly on the hot seat and only two players were drafted including a kicker in the sixth round.

*****

FLORIDA (1)

Ricky Pearsall (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted player: Ricky Pearsall Overview: Pearsall really emerged on the national scene during his last season at Arizona State and then especially this past season at Florida with 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns, but many draft onlookers were surprised he was a first-round pick. Florida can use that in recruiting but having only one selection is really not ideal for the Gators at all.

*****