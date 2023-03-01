The NFL Combine is underway. The annual six-day scouting event will see a nation-leading 13 former Alabama players field questions and participate in drills vying to solidify their draft stock in front of NFL scouts.

Will Anderson Jr., Byron Young and Henry To'oTo'o all spoke briefly on Wednesday. Here are a few key highlights from their media availabilities.

Anderson on Young’s height

During his brief six-minute media availability at the NFL Combine Wednesday, Will Anderson fielded all sorts of questions ranging from what drives him to even a question about Bryce Young’s height.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, Young is 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds despite being listed at 6-foot during his time at Alabama. McShay added, “If I’m a GM, I’m scared to death of drafting him.”

Young’s accolades and video game-like numbers propelled him to the top of mock draft boards. He’s the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two seasons. He finished second in program history for career passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80). In 2021, he became the fourth Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy while claiming the Maxwell Award, recognizing college football's top player, the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards, which are both presented annually to the nation's top quarterback.

With questions circulating about his size, Anderson had his chance to respond on Young’s behalf Wednesday.

“I would say Bryce played in the SEC. One of the best conferences in college football. Big defensive tackles, big defensive linemen, big pass rushers and took a lot of hits during his years there. I have all confidence in Bryce Young. If I was in the position to take him, I’m taking him.”

Anderson talks his passion for the game

Anderson hopes he’ll be able to keep his “Terminator” nickname when he gets to the NFL but understands that he’ll have to “earn it first.”

Part of what got Anderson that moniker was the edge rusher’s intensity on the field and his motivation to win. It was his drive that propelled Anderson to second on the all-time career sacks list at Alabama with 34.5 (-201 yards), trailing only Derrick Thomas. He’s also a two-time Nagurski winner, becoming the second player in the award's history to take home the honors twice.

“For me, nothing has to motivate me to play a football game, it’s already in me, That’s how much I love the game,” Anderson said. “The biggest thing for me is jumping up and down for my brothers, making plays, celebrating that’s what football is all about and that’s why I love it. You get to make those memories with those guys in the locker room, you make long-lasting relationships with those guys in the locker rooms and that’s why I love it so much.”

Anderson’s funny story of Mac Jones

Speaking of motivation, Anderson got an early lesson in it during his first fourth-quarter practice with Alabama. During that practice, Jones got a bloody nose which became a rallying cry for the 2020 team.

As for Anderson, it was an introduction to how to be a leader and what the expectations were at Alabama.

“When I first got there, we were doing the fourth-quarter program, and I was an early enrollee. I think his nose was bleeding. He had a tissue in his nose. I was like, ‘Oh, this joker’s tough,’” Anderson said. So I’m walking around. I’m dog tired. I’m like, ‘Man, this is what Alabama football’s about.’ And he’s walking, he walks up to me and he says, ‘Stars don’t matter here.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? I didn’t even do anything.’ But that just shows the type of leader he was and the type of person he was, and that just made me want to keep going even more.”

Jones’ intensity had an effect on all of his teammates, including Byron Young.

“He was a great guy and would talk to anybody,” Young said. “He was a great leader on the national championship team. Even when he wasn’t starting, Tua (Tagovailoa’s) year when he was there and my freshman year, he was still a great person and was great in the locker room. Even when he wasn’t starting he came to work every single day and prepared for his opportunity.

Henry To’oTo’o on why he’s the best LB

Henry To’oTo’o knows he has a lot to offer an NFL club.

During his four-year stint at the collegiate level, To’oTo’o amassed 355 total tackles, piling up All-SEC honors while at Tennessee and Alabama. Despite all of his experience as an inside linebacker, To’oTo’o comes to Indianapolis looking for ways to climb up the draft board.

Currently, he’s slated to be a Day 2 or Day 3 selection according to some mock drafts. While he’ll likely wait to hear his name called when the NFL Draft begins in April, To’oTo’o feels he’s the best linebacker in this year’s draft class.

“Definitely my instincts, how smart I am and how physical I am at times,” To’oTo’o said at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. “I think being able to be who I am, how smart I am and how quick I can diagnose things makes me second to none. There are a lot of great linebackers here and a lot of guys that are going to make a huge impact on teams. But I think I have a lot of things that guys don’t have.”

